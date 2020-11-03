WFP Philippines Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

US$ 1.26 million six months (October 2020 – March 2021) net funding requirements

WFP’s support to the Philippines prioritizes capacity strengthening activities with the national, regional, and local governments. Since March, WFP has been providing technical support and augmenting logistics operations to the Government’s COVID-19 response. WFP currently has no direct distribution of food or cash.

Operational Updates

COVID-19

• In response to the rising need for guidance on nutrition amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP, the National Nutrition Council, the Department of Health, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), jointly developed an online version of the Nutrition in Emergencies training material for health workers that the consortium had produced in 2019. The online training material focuses on the proper delivery of nutrition services to pregnant and lactating women and children under 5.

• The Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is now utilizing the mobile storage unit (MSU) that WFP loaned to the medical facility. The MSU is being used as a 20-bed quarantine facility for CRMC personnel who are waiting for the results of their COVID-19 test results.

Capacity Strengthening

• WFP and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) had taken several activities towards the completion of the first phase of the Government Emergency Communications System (GECS) Mobile Operations Vehicle for Emergencies (MOVE)* project in September: