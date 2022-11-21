WFP Philippines Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

US$165,986 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$206,370 distributed through vouchers

37,795 people assisted in October 2022

Operational Updates

Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) Response

• On 28 October, severe tropical storm Paeng made six landfalls in the Philippines, leaving 5 out of 17 regions severely hit with at least 4 million people affected. The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was declared under the state of calamity for its damages sustained. WFP joined the Rapid Assessment as the lead in one of the eight clustered areas in BARMM.

• At the Government’s request, WFP provided 28 trucks to transport 46,800 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) bound to Mindanao.

Earthquake Response

• WFP provided logistics support to the Government in its response to the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra in Northern Luzon. WFP provided 11 trucks to transport modular tents, family tents and kits, and sleeping kits on behalf of DSWD.

Typhoon Odette (Rai) Early Recovery

• WFP completed food assistance for assets (FFA) activities to assist with the recovery process in Typhoon Odette-affected areas. Overall, 75,000 people benefitted from the FFA activities. Participants produced 267,000 seedlings, rehabilitated 101 hectares of mangrove and coastal areas, cleared or built 81 kilometres of land trails, and rehabilitated 45 literacy and health centers,

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

• WFP participated in the first Social Protection/Cash Working Group (SP/CWG) in BARMM, led by the Ministry of Social Services and Development with support from various BARMM Ministries. The SP/CWG aims to facilitate coordination among humanitarian and development actors to align humanitarian assistance with the national social protection policies and programmes.

• WFP facilitated the School-Based Feeding Programme Implementation Review of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education. WFP has been advocating for the adoption of a home-grown school feeding model in BARMM.