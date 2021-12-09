WFP Philippines Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

11,500 people assisted in October 2021

US$ 91,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 800,000 six-month net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• WFP transported 53,000 family food packs and relief items to support families affected by Tropical Storm Maring (international name Kompasu). More than 1 million people were affected by Maring and 32 people died according to the Government. This logistics support was provided at the request of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to complement the government’s response. It was made possible through the continuous support of USAID.

Disaster Preparedness & Climate Change Adaptation

• WFP continued the registration of beneficiaries for the UN joint Anticipatory Action pilot which aims to support vulnerable populations prior to a disaster. As of 31 October, 22,900 households have been registered in SCOPE (WFPs beneficiary and transfer management platform) in Albay, Sorsogon and Catanduanes. WFP plans to register a total of 25,000 households who will receive cash assistance in case of an imminent extreme weather event, so they can take anticipatory actions to protect their food security and livelihoods. This joint UN agency project is funded by UN CERF and implemented by OCHA, FAO, IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP.

• WFP participated in the Asia Pacific Dialogue Platform on Anticipatory Action held online on 19-21 October.

WFP presented its approach to institutionalize Anticipatory Action projects and to mainstream Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA).

• WFP held a 5-day emergency logistics training in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in partnership with the Office of Civil Defense and DSWD. The event was attended by 25 staff from the Ministry of Social Services and Development. Along with classroom training, the participants constructed a mobile storage unit and visited a WFP warehouse to observe good storage practices.