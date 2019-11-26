WFP Philippines Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

7.7 mt of food distributed

US$ 294,028 cash distributed

US$ 4.7 m six months (November 2019 – April 2020) net funding requirements

22,802 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP's Nutrition in Emergencies programme, provided 3,077 individuals with specialized nutritious food in Marawi this month, including 2,050 pregnant and lactating women and 1,027 children aged 6-23 months. This programme aims to safeguard against conflict-related disruptions to growth in the vital first 1,000 days of a child's life.

• In October, WFP provided conditional cash-based transfers (CBT) to 19,725 farmers and fisherfolk who participated in agriculture work in Marawi. These CBTs also benefitted 98,625 of their family members. The agricultural activities were supported by the Department of Agrarian Reform and the Department of Agriculture to contribute to the continued restoration of economic activity in Marawi.

• On 29 and 31 October, Central Mindanao was hit by magnitude 6.3 and 6.6 earthquakes, respectively, which affected 50,000 families or 250,000 individuals. After the initial strike of the earthquake, WFP immediately responded to requests from national government agencies, including the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), for logistics support for the relief operations. WFP provided 16 trucks for the transport of relief items such as family food packs, tents, and other non-food items, two prefabricated buildings to serve as temporary offices, two mobile storage units, and two prefabricated buildings and pallets for food storage.

WFP continues to coordinate with the key agencies to understand where any further assistance is needed.

• WFP participated in the 14th Task Force Bangon Marawi Kawiyagan, a monthly livelihood distribution for IDPs of Marawi, through its CBT activity supported by USAID Office of Food for Peace. The event marks the commemoration of the second year of liberation of Marawi. The event also included awards for the winners of WFP’s Children Design Competition.