WFP Philippines Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

335 people assisted in November 2021

US$ 2,671 cash-based transfers made

US$ 700,000 six-month net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• WFP continued to loan its prepositioned stocks of emergency logistics response equipment to different government bodies in support of their activities. In November, WFP extended the loan agreement to the Municipality of Pila for one Mobile Storage Unit (MSU). Additionally, WFP donated one ablution unit to the Municipality of Pila. The MSU and ablution unit will be used as temporary medical facilities supporting the municipalities COVID-19 response operations.

Disaster Preparedness & Climate Change Adaptation

• WFP completed the registration of beneficiaries for the UN joint Anticipatory Action pilot which aims to support vulnerable populations prior to a disaster. In November, an additional 2,100 households were registered in SCOPE (WFP's beneficiary information and transfer management platform), completing the planned number of 25,000 households in Albay, Catanduanes, and Sorsogon. Registered households will receive cash assistance in case of an extreme weather event, so they can take anticipatory actions to protect their food security and livelihoods. This joint UN agency project is funded by UN CERF, implemented by OCHA, FAO, IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF, and WFP.

Study on Climate Change & Food Security

• A new WFP study analyses the links between climate change and food security in the Philippines, particularly the threats and the opportunities it presents to food, nutrition, and livelihood in rural and urban areas. The study was launched at a high-level meeting with the Government, private sector, and development partners, coinciding with the final day of the World Global Climate Summit - COP 26 - in Glasgow. In a first for the country, the study presents a set of scenarios of possible climate change impacts over time: 2030, 2050, 2070, and 2090. The launch was attended by 2,628 students, academics, development partners, private sector and Government officials.