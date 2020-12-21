WFP Philippines Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

US$ 2.1 million six months (December 2020 – May 2021) net funding requirements

WFP’s support to the Philippines prioritizes capacity strengthening activities with the national, regional and local governments. Since March, WFP has been providing capacity strengthening activities and augmenting logistics operations to the Government’s COVID-19 and emergency response.

WFP will also be implementing a cash-based transfer to support families affected by Typhoon Goni (Rolly) in Bicol.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• November ushered in typhoons Goni (Rolly) and Vamco (Ulysses), which followed the same track of devastation as Typhoon Molave (Quinta), and caused major destruction in the Bicol Region,

Southern Luzon, and Cagayan Valley, and affecting more than 3 million people. WFP immediately responded to the government’s call for support through:

o Assessments – WFP participated in two rapid damage needs assessments in the Bicol Region and Cagayan Valley. These assessments provided quick snapshots on the initial impact of the typhoons and the most pressing needs of the affected populations.

The findings from the assessments also formed part of the United Nations Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan.

o Logistics - In response to the Government’s request to augment their logistics operations on multiple emergencies, WFP mobilized 73 trucks to transport various relief items such as family food packs, water, tents, hygiene kits, and laminated tarpaulins as temporary shelters. This support was made possible thanks to a contribution from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

o Warehousing - WFP also loaned warehouse equipment to the province of Catanduanes, including two mobile storage units, a portable office, and a generator to set up a temporary emergency logistics hub at the provincial capitol. WFP loaned another generator to power a mobile water filtration system to provide clean drinking water to municipalities where water sources were affected by the typhoon.

• In addition to logistics and warehouse management support provided to the national and local governments in response to the typhoons, WFP will also be implementing a series of cash-based transfers in Catanduanes and Albay, with contributions from the Government of Australia and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund. Cash distribution will commence in mid-December. WFP will target the most vulnerable populations jointly identified with the local governments of Catanduanes and Albay. WFP will also roll out SCOPE as the platform for registering beneficiaries and monitoring the claiming of entitlements.