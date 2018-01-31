WFP Philippines Country Brief, November 2017

Highlights

WFP’s Emergency Food Security Assessment’s preliminary findings reveal that there has been an increase in the number of families that have poor food consumption scores compared to preMarawi crisis period.

The Government of the Philippines prioritizes housing as a rehabilitation measure in Marawi. At least 500 temporary shelters are expected to be turned over to the first batch of displaced families on the second week of December 2017.

Operational Updates

Through its general food distribution, WFP provided rice to 7,720 families in eight targeted barangays.

WFP plans to reach 973 more families to complete the distribution of 435.65 mt of rice to 8,693 families in the November distribution plan.

The Emergency Food and Security Assessment in Marawi was completed in October. Data validation is ongoing and preliminary findings suggest that 35 percent of the assessed population are moderately to severely food insecure, while the acute malnutrition rate is at 8.3 percent.

On 13 November, WFP met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the National Resource Operations Center in Pasay City. The support of the Government of Australia, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, has allowed WFP to provide assistance to the displaced populations in Marawi through general food distributions and emergency school feeding.

WFP, together with other UN agencies in the Philippines, participated in the all-staff town hall meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss the UN’s work in the country.

The 3rd Annual Forecast-based Financing (FbF) National Dialogue Platform was held on 23 November. WFP, the Climate Change Commission of the Philippines, and the Philippine Red Cross enjoined participants to learn how FbF can contribute to building resilience amidst disasters.

The forum featured an FbF virtual reality software that allowed participants to learn and practice FbF first-hand.