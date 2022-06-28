WFP Philippines Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

51,260 people assisted in May 2022

US$ 639,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 486,000 distributed through vouchers

US$ 5.5 million six-month net funding requirements (June to November 2022)

Operational Updates

Social Protection

• WFP published its scoping study on Social Protection and WFP in the Philippines. The study explored the main national and international actors working in social protection, their policies, priorities and initiatives, and assessed the key opportunities and challenges that the country faces to advance nutrition outcomes and shock response through national social protection. It also provides a set of recommendations for defining and improving WFP’s role and engagement in support of national social protection.

Typhoon Rai (Odette) Response

• Almost 6 months after Typhoon Rai, WFP continues to assist the most vulnerable people in line with the revised Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan. WFP has reached 320,000 people affected by Typhoon Rai so far, distributing 1,136 mt of rice and US$ 6.6 million in cash transfers and vouchers.

• In May, WFP started cash for work activities targeting 80,000 people for a further two months across Bohol, Caraga and Southern Leyte. Activities identified through community consultations include coconut tree rehabilitation, vegetable gardening, mangrove reforestation and paddle boat repair.

• WFP also conducted education activities in Southern Leyte on nutrition and gender-based violence for more than 100 nutrition Scholars and health workers. The sessions are conducted in partnership with local authorities and UNFPA.

• As part of its monitoring activities, WFP has conducted interviews with over 1,100 beneficiaries since the start of the operation. Monitoring results indicated that 98 percent of beneficiaries were satisfied with the assistance.

Tropical Storm Megi (Agaton) Response

• WFP continued to support the government-led response with logistics support. Since Tropical Storm Megi hit, WFP has provided 131 trucks to move 109,000 family food packs, along with other relief supplies and equipment.