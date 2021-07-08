WFP Philippines Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

6 Government Emergency Communications System Mobile Operations Vehicle for Emergencies (GECS MOVE) sets dispatched to emergency hotspots in the Philippines

90,000 family food packs transported on behalf of the Government to individuals economically affected by COVID-19

US$ 1.7 m six-month (June – November 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• WFP completed its response to support communities affected by Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses), focusing on farming and fishing households whose livelihoods were severely damaged by the flooding. With support by the Australian Government (DFAT) and in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), WFP provided cash assistance to 5,090 people in Cagayan Province since December 2020, distributing US$ 63,086.

• WFP continued its logistics support to the Government in response to multiple crisis. In May, WFP transported 90,000 family food packs on behalf of the Government to individuals who have been economically affected by COVID-19 in various locations across the country. WFP also supported the Bangsamoro government in transporting rice to the internally displaced populations affected by armed clashes in March. This support is made possible through a contribution from the United States (USAID).

Disaster risk reduction and management

• WFP and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) have now completed the first phase of GECS MOVE, which aims to establish resilient government emergency communication systems that can be used when emergencies strike. In May, DICT and WFP jointly sent off six GECS MOVE sets to emergency hotspots in the Philippines. Each set is composed of a heavy-duty truck equipped with an integrated communications system, an off-road motorcycle and a 4X4 support vehicle to access difficult terrain, and two partner drones to extend connectivity.

• WFP completed a country Shock-Responsive Social Protection Capacity Assessment and presented the key findings to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The assessment identified strengths and gaps in social protection systems; key capacities to improve systems’ responsiveness; and provided recommendations to improve existing systems to better respond to shock.

• To support BARMM in disaster risk reduction and management, WFP conducted a one-week workshop which aimed to develop the use of forecasts 72 hours before a disaster hit. Participants from Maguindanao province and BARMM ministries worked on mapping hazards and vulnerabilities, updating existing hazard and risk assessment maps and developing analytical reports.