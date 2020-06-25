WFP Philippines Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

US$ 4.85 m six months (June 2020 – November 2020) net funding requirements

WFP currently has no direct distribution of food or cash. WFP’s support in the Philippines is prioritizing capacity strengthening activities with the national, regional, and local governments.

Operational Updates

• The Ministry of Social Services and Development – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) has completed its financial assistance distribution to 353,000 households who were impacted by COVID-19, as part of the Social Amelioration Programme. MSSDBARMM partnered with WFP in its implementation of this programme in the region using SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary information and transfer management platform. MSSD-BARMM and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also utilized SCOPE in reaching an additional 1,000 beneficiaries in the region. WFP monitored the cash distributions remotely, using digital payment information.

• WFP is also supporting the Department of Social Welfare and Development in carrying out a remote monitoring and vulnerability assessment on the food security and nutrition situation of the families affected by the pandemic. This assistance will focus on Metro Manila and BARMM.

• In May, WFP also augmented the Government’s COVID-19 response through logistics operations across the country:

o WFP moved 3,000 mt of rice that the BARMM Government requested to store in WFP’s Polloc warehouse in Maguindanao;

o Following the request received from BARMM’s emergency response office (Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence),

WFP loaned one mobile storage unit and 140 pallets for the storage of rice that will be distributed to pandemic-affected households;

o To assist Marawi City in setting up a warehouse for the storage of relief items,

WFP loaned 300 pallets to the local Government;

o WFP supported the Office of Civil Defense in the movement of 1.3 mt of frozen fish to 23 hospitals around Metro Manila for health workers.