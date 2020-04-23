WFP Philippines Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

US$ 8.2 m six months (March 2020 – August 2020) net funding requirements

WFP has been providing logistics support to the Government in response to the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines.

It remains on standby for any additional support that may be requested by its Government partners.

Operational Updates

• In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has requested for WFP’s support in transporting food for vulnerable populations. In Metro Manila, WFP transported 419 metric tonnes of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse to the National Response Operations Centre, where commodities for the family food packs are being assembled. In the province of Cebu,

WFP also moved 60 mt of rice from the NFA warehouse in Cebu City to the packing facility in Mandaue City.

• WFP also responded to Cotabato Regional Health Center in Region XII’s need for a temporary hospital by loaning one of its mobile storage units (MSU) and a generator. WFP also loaned an MSU, generator, and 150 pallets to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which will be used as a temporary storage facility of medical supplies and non-food items during the pandemic.

• In assistance to the Department of Health, WFP transported specialized nutritious food from the warehouse in Metro Manila to Region XII. This was part of the Government’s response to the vulnerable families affected by the earthquakes in Mindanao in late 2019.

• In March, WFP began its technical assistance to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in creating a profile registry of the families affected by the January eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

WFP rolled out SCOPE, its beneficiary information and transfer management platform, to register 75,000 displaced families, which will enable accurate assistance delivery to the population in need. By 12 March, WFP had registered 4,398 families (17,607 individuals). The registration exercises are currently suspended due to the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Luzon to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.