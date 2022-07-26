WFP Philippines Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

31,000 people assisted in June 2022

US$ 230,000 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$ 85,000 distributed through vouchers

US$ 6 million six-month net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Typhoon Rai (Odette) Response

• WFP is implementing food assistance for assets (FFA) activities targeting 80,000 people for a further two months in Bohol, Caraga and Southern Leyte. FFA activities serve the dual objective of meeting immediate food gaps through cash and vouchers, while starting to rehabilitate or repair pre-existing assets, in alignment with local governments’ early recovery plans.

• WFP has started these FFA activities with 7,400 participants so far in June 2022, supporting around 37,000 beneficiaries. Activities identified during community consultations include coconut and banana tree rehabilitation and plantation, vegetable gardening, mangrove reforestation, solid waste management, seaweed farming and boat repair.

• WFP conducted nutrition training sessions for 180 nutrition scholars, health workers and community organizers in Bohol and Surigao del Norte. The sessions focused on the importance of the first 1,000 days, maternal health and nutrition, and infant and young child feeding (IYCF). The trainings were cofacilitated by the National Nutrition Council Region VII and Caraga Region. In June, WFP also updated the list of food items that can be bought with vouchers to include additional seasonal vegetables and fruits.

• WFP continued its logistics support to the Department of Health to transport five truckloads of specialized nutritious foods to areas affected by Typhoon Odette and Agaton.

Disaster Preparedness

• WFP teams participated in the reopening ceremony for the Mechanized Family Food Pack Facility in the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Cebu. The VDRC is equipped with a custom-built mechanized system, designed to produce 50,000 family food packs a day, thus crucial for typhoon response. The equipment was originally designed and purchased in 2015 by WFP with funding from the UK and Australia.

As there is already an existing National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay City, the reopened VDRC will double the national production capacity of family food packs.