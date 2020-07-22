WFP Philippines Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

US$ 4.90 m six months (July 2020 – December 2020) net funding requirements

WFP currently has no direct distribution of food or cash. WFP’s support to the Philippines has shifted to prioritize capacity strengthening activities with the national, regional, and local government.

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP started its support to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in conducting a remote monitoring and vulnerability assessment on the food security and nutrition situation of families affected by the pandemic. As of 9 July, data has been collected for 20 percent of the total targeted outputs nationwide. WFP aims to continuously support the Government in providing evidencebased knowledge to further understand the pandemic’s impact on the food security situation.

• In June, WFP provided two trucks to support the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in transporting two trucks of cleaning and disinfectant kits as part of its assistance to the Department of Health.

• To date, WFP has facilitated four cargo flights from Guangzhou to Manila, delivering health equipment and materials for UNICEF and the World Health Organization. This comes as part of WFP’s established supply chain services on behalf of the humanitarian and health community worldwide, in response to the escalating needs brought about by COVID-19. WFP currently has nine global humanitarian response hubs scattered across the globe. The closest one to the Philippines is in Guangzhou.

• On 3 June, WFP participated in an (online) afteraction review on the Typhoon Vongfong (Ambo) response led by the United Nations Office of Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs. WFP presented the pre- and post-disaster needs assessment it had conducted in the province of Sorsogon. WFP emphasized the importance of establishing pre-disaster data that would inform the risk assessment prior to the impacts of a natural hazard. Since 2015, WFP has been implementing a Forecast-based Financing project that aims to integrate the use of science-based information to trigger anticipatory actions in response to disasters.