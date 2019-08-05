WFP Philippines Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

35.412 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 436,445 cash distributed

US$ 4.07 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

52,463 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

Since the hostilities between the government security forces and armed groups broke out in various areas within the provinces of Sulu, Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, WFP has been assisting internally displaced populations through an unconditional cash-based transfer. In June, 32,542 people were provided with cash to assist with their immediate food and non-food needs.

WFP continues to respond to the protracted crisis in Marawi through the provision of livelihood assistance. This month, 4,479 participants qualified as recipients of a conditional cash-based transfer for productive farming and fishing work. The assistance also benefitted their families (a total of 22,395 individuals). To reach these communities, WFP works in coordination with the local Department of Agrarian Reform and Department of Agriculture.

These departments complement WFP’s projects by providing agricultural inputs such as seeds, tools, and other farming equipment to help modernize the communities’ farming practices.

Recognizing the vulnerability of nutritionally at-risk populations that have been displaced by the Marawi crisis, WFP is providing specialized nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women, including adolescent girls, and children aged 6-23 months to help ensure optimal growth during the critical first 1,000 days of a child’s life. In June, WFP reached 15,442 beneficiaries (3,454 pregnant and lactating women and girls; and 5,755 young boys and 6,233 young girls aged 6-23 months).

In June, representatives from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) visited WFP’s facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to inspect prototypes for the Government Emergency Communications System (GECS) Mobile Operations Vehicle for Emergency (MOVE) that were commissioned by DICT from WFP. This project aims to set up a communications system that the Government can deploy quickly in times of disaster.