WFP Philippines Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

51,000 people assisted in July 2022

US$501,000 cash-based transfers disbursed

US$37,000 distributed through vouchers

US$4 million six-months net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Earthquake response

• A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Abra in northern Luzon Island on 29 July. More than 57,000 people were displaced and 500,000 people affected according to the Government. WFP provided logistics support to the Government to transport more than 21,000 Family Food Packs as well as relief items to affected areas.

WFP also participated in an inter-agency Rapid Needs Assessment together with IOM, UNICEF and UNDP on 29-31 July.

Typhoon Rai (Odette) Response

• To support communities to recover from the impact of Typhoon Odette, WFP continued to implement food assistance for assets (FFA) activities in Bohol, Caraga and Southern Leyte. Participants receive cash or voucher assistance for their participation in FFA activities. FFA activities serve the dual objective of meeting immediate food gaps, while rehabilitating or repairing pre-existing assets, in alignment with local governments’ early recovery plans.

• WFP is implementing FFA activities for 14,500 participants, supporting around 72,000 beneficiaries throughout all affected areas. Activities identified during community consultations include coconut and banana tree rehabilitation and plantation, vegetable gardening, mangrove reforestation, solid waste management, seaweed farming and paddle boat repair.

Transforming Education Summit

• The UN Transforming Education Summit (TES) will be held in New York in September 2022 to renew political commitment to education and reimagine education with a view to recovering pandemic-related learning losses. In the Philippines, the UN developed recommendations for the Government ahead of the TES, including the scale-up of school meals programmes as a commitment to the Global School Meals Coalition, and the improvement of national, sustainable school-based feeding programme by linking schools to smallholder farmers.