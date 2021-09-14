WFP Philippines Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

25,000 families will benefit from WFP’s new Anticipatory Action pilot which aims to mitigate the impact of disasters

3 trucks provided to support the Government’s COVID19 response with logistics services

US$ 2 m six-month (August 2021 – January 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Disaster Preparedness

• WFP continued its logistics support to the Government’s COVID-19 response. In July, WFP provided 3 trucks which carried medical equipment (such as ventilators) to hospitals in the southern regions of the country.

• WFP started the preparation of its new Anticipatory Action pilot which aims to support vulnerable population prior to a disaster. WFP will register 25,000 families in the disaster-prone provinces of Albay, Sorsogon and Catanduanes (region V) who will receive cash assistance in case of imminent extreme weather event (such as typhoon or flooding). This will enable families to take anticipatory actions to protect their food security and livelihoods; for example, by harvesting their crops early, protecting their house, or constituting food stock. The cash assistance provided by WFP will be complemented by a top-up from UNFPA to support pregnant and nursing women. This joint UN agency project is funded by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and WFP will implement in partnership with the Bicol Consortium for Development Initiatives (BCDI).

• WFP and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region V signed an agreement in July to partner on the update and enhancement of DSWD’s Emergency Shelter Assistance beneficiary registry. WFP will use SCOPE, WFP’s corporate beneficiary information and transfer management platform, to support DSWD with the profile update of around 50,000 families and the collection of additional information (such as phone numbers and pictures). This will facilitate the use of the registry in case of an emergency response in an accountable and efficient manner. WFP will also be able to use the registry for its own programmes (such as the Anticipatory Action pilot) which will maximize resources by reducing the duplication of efforts and providing better targeted, transparent cash handouts.