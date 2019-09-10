10 Sep 2019

WFP Philippines Country Brief, July 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
Download PDF (275.62 KB)

In Numbers

30 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 65,947 cash distributed

US$ 4.04 m six months (August 2019 – January 2020) net funding requirements

13,857 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• On July 27, an earthquake shook the islands of Batanes, the northernmost province of the Philippines. WFP supported the Government’s response by providing three trucks that transported 5,000 family food packs from Manila to Tuguegarao.
WFP’s assistance was facilitated by a generous contribution from the United States Agency for International Development Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance.

• WFP contributes to the restoration of economic activity in conflict-affected Marawi by providing livelihood support. In July, WFP provided conditional cash-transfers to 5,490 farmers and fisherfolk who participated in the livelihood activities. This activity also benefitted their families (27,450 individuals in total). WFP reaches these communities in coordination with the Department of Agrarian Reform and the Department of Agriculture.

• WFP reached 3,927 pregnant and lactating women and 4,458 children aged 6-23 months with specialized nutritious food in Marawi this month.
Nutrition in Emergencies is a significant aspect of humanitarian response that addresses chronic food and nutrition insecurity, especially in areas affected by conflict.

• On 4-5 July, WFP conducted the first in a series of regional public consultations on the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the newly signed National School Feeding Programme Law (Republic Act 11037). The law provides for the institutionalization of a national feeding programme for undernourished children in public schools to combat hunger and undernutrition.

• WFP recently rolled out the Social Behavioural Change Communication Strategy Project to influence nutritional practices among pregnant and lactating women and caregivers of children and improve health and nutrition outcomes.

• WFP signed an agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to help enhance Government capacity, on national and local levels, to reduce vulnerabilities and shocks by 2020. Through the agreement, WFP oversees the design of the Government Emergency Communications System (GECS) Mobile Operations Vehicle for Emergency (MOVE). In the initial phase of this project, WFP will deliver six sets of MOVE composed of a Hub (customized heavy-duty truck with a fully integrated communications system), a Dispatch (4x4 vehicle to extend the reach of the Hub) and a purpose-built off-road motorcycle to reach inaccessible terrain.

