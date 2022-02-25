WFP Philippines Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

9,075 people assisted in January 2022

US$ 2,142 cash-based transfers made

US$ 15.4 m six-month net funding requirements (February 2022 – July 2022)

US$ 35.6 m needed for Typhoon Rai response

Operational Updates

Typhoon Rai (Odette) Response

• Six weeks after Typhoon Rai swept and left a path of devastation, the revised Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP, revision to be published on 2 February) estimated that 9.9 million people were affected across the six worst hit regions, with 2.4 million people in need of assistance. This revision incorporates needs from provinces not initially assessed in the immediate aftermath of the typhoon - likened to historic 2013 Super Typhoon Haiyan in terms of physical devastation and loss of livelihoods.

• The revised HNP aims to coordinate and prioritize multi-sectoral assistance to 840,000 people in the worst affected provinces of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, and Cebu.

• WFP’s revised requirements total US$ 35.6 million for 380,000 of the most vulnerable people :

US$ 29.6 m for food security;

US$ 1 m for emergency telecommunications;

US$ 5 m for logistics.

• Typhoon Rai has aggravated an already dire food security and nutrition situation worsened by an economic decline caused by the pandemic. Pre-Rai, many families were unable to afford a nutritious diet in Central Visayas (42 percent), Eastern Visayas (49 percent), and Caraga (53 percent). Considering the economic shocks caused by two years of severe COVID-19 shutdowns, now a major climate shock, stunting prevalence in these regions remains a very high public health concern.

• WFP is scaling up efforts to provide direct assistance to affected population and extend its support to the Government and wider humanitarian community