WFP Philippines Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

26.3 mt of food distributed

US$ 283,932 cash distributed

US$ 7.7 m six months (February 2020 – July 2020) net funding requirements

29,891 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

• Taal Volcano erupted on 12 January, affecting 468,000 individuals. WFP provided response equipment such as four mobile storage units, two prefabricated offices, two prefabricated accommodation units, 200 pallets. This also included the provision of 25 trucks to transport 7,000 Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) family food packs and 225.7 mt of rice from the National Food Authority warehouse to National Resource Operations Center.

WFP assisted also in equipment installation. WFP works closely with DSWD to use SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary information and transfer management platform, in registration and profiling of affected population.

• WFP provided 15 trucks to transport 3,400 DSWD family food packs and 183.3 mt of rice from National Food Authority for affected populations of Typhoon Ursula in Southern Luzon and Visayas Region.

• WFP, through its asset creation activities, provided 463 participants with rice for their participation in the establishment of nurseries as part of watershed rehabilitation of South Upi Watershed Forest Reserve.

• WFP provided 1,227 farmers and fisherfolk with conditional cash-based transfers for their participation in agriculture work in Marawi, benefitting 6,135 family members. In parallel, the Department of Agrarian Reform and Department of Agriculture supported agricultural activities to restore economic activity.

• WFP provided crisis-affected populations in Pikit,

Maguindanao and Sulu with conditional cash-based transfers in exchange for their productive work, benefitting 15,530 family members.

• WFP continued to provide technical assistance in formulation of School Feeding Guidelines and Food Security and Nutrition Road Map in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

• WFP supported 24,000 school children with hot nutritious meals in 12 municipalities of BARMM under its homegrown school feeding activity. WFP’s rice commodity was complemented with vegetables from school gardens, teachers, and parents.

• WFP conducted an after-action review on cashbased transfers in communities affected by the Marawi siege. Participants from WFP, Task Force Bangon Marawi, the local government unit of Marawi, and the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Agrarian Reform discussed accomplishments, challenges, and lessons learned to further improve future programme. WFP facilitated drafting of the Food Security Plan of Marawi in the same event.

• The State of Food Insecurity (SOFI) in the Philippines was presented on 30 January. This joint project between the Government and various UN agencies, namely the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and WFP resulted in a comprehensive product that will inform strategy development, planning and programming of interventions to promote food security and nutrition in the country.

• WFP discussed the scaling up of rice fortification in the country prioritizing provinces identified in the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) with Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles. WFP shared the successful pilot of iron-fortified rice in school feeding programme in Maguindanao.