WFP Philippines Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

279 mt of food assistance distributed

US$119,820 cash distributed

US$ 4.2 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

117,942 people assisted in January 2019

Operational Updates

WFP has completed its unconditional cash-based assistance to families affected by Super Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) in northern Luzon. In January, 9,985 families received USD 60 (PHP 3,200) to assist families in their food and non-food needs. WFP’s cash-based assistance was implemented from October 2018 to January 2019, reaching 7,568 families. Western Union facilitated the distribution of cash entitlements through its branches in the provinces of Benguet and Cagayan.

WFP continues its home grown school feeding in Maguindanao in 2019. This initiative, which began in September 2018, links on-site school feeding with agriculture production in the province. Using a farmto-table approach, local farmers sell their produce to the local government, which serves the fruits and vegetables to schoolchildren, thereby complementing WFP’s school feeding. In January, 43,448 girls and boys were provided with locally produced and purchased meals.

In Maguindanao, WFP continues to assist families and individuals through its stunting prevention programme: 6,486 pregnant and lactating women and 8,464 children age 6-23 months were provided with specialized nutritious food to improve their nutritional intake. The programme promotes optimal growth during the first 1000 days of a child, starting from a mother’s womb.

In Marawi, WFP supports school attendance and provided school meals to 49,559 school girls and boys.