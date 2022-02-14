WFP Philippines Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

19,410 people assisted in December 2021

US$ 214,806 cash-based transfers made

US$ 9.6 m six-month (January 2022 – June 2022) net funding requirements

US$ 25.8 m needed for Typhoon Rai response

Operational Updates

Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) & WFP response

• Typhoon Rai made landfall in the southeast of the Philippines on 16 December, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021. Initial numbers reported 587,224 people displaced across ten affected regions (source: Super Typhoon Odette Humanitarian Needs and Priorities). It put 2.4 million people in need of assistance, while 61,000 ha of agricultural land was damaged (source: DSWD, Report #16 on Typhoon “ODETTE” as of 22 December 2021).

• Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan – WFP requires a total of US$ 25.8 m which consists of:

US$ 20.8 m for food security US$ 1 m for emergency telecommunications US$ 4 m for logistics

• WFP is providing transport support to the Government’s response with the delivery of emergency relief items to affected areas. Since the onset of Typhoon Rai, WFP has provided 93 trucks to the Government to transport 120,000 family food packs, as well as other relief items such as hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and family kits. Relief items are being delivered to the worst-hit areas including Surigao City, Cebu City, Bohol, Iloilo City, Dumaguete City, Himamaylan City, and Southern Leyte; and to airports in Clark, Pampanga and Mactan, Cebu. Collaborating with the Philippine Disaster and Relief Foundation, aid items were also transported via barge from Butuan City to Palawan.

• WFP thanks its donors, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for US$ 1 million, the Government of Ireland for EUR 250,000, and private sector organizations, for contributing to WFP’s operations. Likewise, WFP is grateful for USAID’s yearly funding support of US$ 500,000 that allowed WFP to immediately provide logistics support to the Government in the aftermath of Typhoon Rai.