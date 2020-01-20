20 Jan 2020

WFP Philippines Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

99 mt of food distributed

US$ 172,235 cash distributed

US$ 7 m six months (January 2020 – June 2020) net funding requirements

48,162 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP tested its forecast-based financing approach through an early cash distribution simulation five days before Typhoon Kammuri made landfall in the Province of Sorsogon. WFP supported 1,430 households for early actions to ensure food and household security.

• Through its asset creation activities, WFP provided 805 farmers and fisherfolk with conditional cashbased transfers for their participation in agriculture work in Marawi, benefitting 4,025 family members. The Department of Agrarian Reform and Department of Agriculture supported the agricultural activities to restore economic activity.

• WFP provided conditional cash-based transfers to 16,685 individuals for asset creation activities in crisis-affected areas of Pikit, Maguindanao and Sulu.

• WFP distributed 23.2 mt of rice to 463 participants of the food assistance-for-assets activity in South Upi, Maguindanao, establishing nurseries as part of watershed rehabilitation of South Upi Watershed Forest Reserve.

• Multiple earthquakes hit the provinces of Central Mindanao and Davao Region since October, affecting 160,000 families. WFP provided logistics support to the Department of Health. WFP provided 14 trucks for transport of 169 mt of specialized nutritious food from Manila to Cotabato City and Davao City.

• Following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur, WFP joined the immediate assessment in earthquake-affected areas led by the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur. This was followed by series of meetings with the Department of Social Welfare and Development XI and the Minister of Social Services and Development to analyse the food situation of affected populations and the Government’s capacity to respond to their needs.

