WFP Philippines Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

In December, WFP continued the distribution of cash vouchers to families affected by Super Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) in Cagayan Province and reached 805 individuals. In partnership with Western Union, WFP has been responding to the emergency by providing unconditional cash-based transfers since October 2018.

In Marawi, WFP’s support to the displaced and returning families affected by the 2017 Marawi Siege continues. WFP supports school attendance and provided school meals to 49,559 school girls and boys. The restoration of livelihoods among farming and fishing families in Marawi City and other municipalities also continued in December with WFP reaching 4,711 families (23,555 individuals) – who participated in the asset creation activities – with 50 kg of rice.

In Maguindanao, WFP continues to assist families and individuals through its stunting prevention programme: 6,480 pregnant and lactating women and 8,981 children age 6-59 months were provided with specialized nutritious food to improve nutritional intake. The programme promotes optimal growth during the first 1000 days of a child, starting from a mother’s womb, and up to age five.

WFP’s home grown school feeding in Maguindanao links on-site school feeding with agriculture production activities. WFP helps stimulate local food production in six municipalities by engaging smallholder farmers in increasing their produce sales by selling to consumer’s cooperatives. The local government uses the fruits and vegetables to complement WFP’s school feeding. In December, WFP reached 44,266 schoolchildren in 130 schools and provided 6,075 participating farmers with cash or food support.