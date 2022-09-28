WFP Philippines Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

47,805 people assisted in August 2022

US$307,601 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$349,457 distributed through vouchers

US$2.3 million six-month net funding requirements

Situation Update

• Headline inflation in July 2022 further increased to 6.4 percent, the highest recorded inflation since October 2018 as reported in WFP Monthly Price Monitoring Bulletin. The upward trend is caused by the higher annual growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Operational Updates

Typhoon Odette (Rai) Early Recovery

• To support communities to recover from the impact of Typhoon Odette, WFP continued to implement food assistance for assets (FFA) activities. FFA activities serve the dual objective of meeting immediate food gaps, while starting to rehabilitate or repair pre-existing assets, in line with local governments’ early recovery plans. So far, 14,500 participants have produced more than 140,000 seedlings (banana, coconut, and diverse tree), rehabilitated 40 hectares of forest or costal lines, 45 km of roads/trails and 260 infrastructure (such as schools, shelters, health stations).

Earthquake response

• In August, WFP responded to requests for logistics services to support the Government’s response to the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Abra in northern Luzon Island on 29 July. WFP provided 14 trucks which delivered 21,300 Family Food Packs, 1,500 Hygiene Kits, 1,000 Malong, 1,000 tarpaulins and 2,000 blankets on behalf of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

• WFP continued to advocate for the inclusion of Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) in local development plans in BARMM. HGSF has been integrated into the Executive Legislative Agenda of Datu Abdullah Sangki and will be presented for approval in their Annual Investment Plan. WFP also met with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to strengthen the participation of smallholder farmers on procurement process linked to HGSF.