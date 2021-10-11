WFP Philippines Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

530 participants started working on Food Assistance for Assets activities in BARMM

5,360 households’ profiles updated in the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD)

Emergency Shelter Assistance beneficiary registry

US$ 2.4 m six-month net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• WFP continued its logistics support to the Government in response to multiple crisis in August, with funding support from USAID. WFP provided three trucks which carried 5,000 family food packs to Mimaropa region to support families affected by flooding due by typhoon Fabian, the effect of Southwest Monsoon and the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disaster Preparedness and Climate Change Adaptation

• WFP started the validation of beneficiary lists for the UN joint Anticipatory Action pilot which aims to support vulnerable populations prior to a disaster. A total of 25,000 households will be registered in the coming weeks and will receive cash assistance before an extreme weather event (such as typhoon or flooding). This will enable families to take anticipatory actions to protect their food security and livelihoods; for example, by harvesting their crops early or constituting food stock. This joint UN agency project will be funded by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and implemented by FAO, IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP, in partnership with Red Cross/Red Crescent and the Bicol Consortium for Development Initiatives (BCDI) contracted by WFP through a competitive process to lead beneficiary registration.

• WFP is working with BARMM’s Ministry of the Interior and Local Government for the formulation and update of Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAP). In August, WFP conducted a workshop with 40 participants from Maguindanao province and the municipalities of Upi, Sultan Kudarat, and Parang. The workshop aimed to support Local Government Units (LGU) to develop quality plans that contain appropriate mitigation and adaptation measures and corresponding funding. WFP plans to support 17 LGUs in BARMM with the update of their LCCAP.