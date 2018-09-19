WFP Philippines Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

846 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.32 m six months (September 2018-February 2019) net funding requirements

172,942 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

WFP’s general distribution provides food rations (50 kg of rice) to displaced populations in Iligan City and returned populations in Marawi City. In August,

WFP assisted a total of 8,356 families, or 41,780 individuals.

WFP supports the education of young schoolchildren in Central Mindanao through its school feeding programme. In Marawi City, WFP reached 50,569 boys and girls in 148 elementary schools in 15 municipalities. Meanwhile, WFP’s onsite school feeding in Maguindanao reached 46,497 boys and girls.

Part of WFP’s commitment to attaining zero stunting rates among children are its nutrition programmes in Marawi and Maguindanao. In Marawi, WFP’s blanket and targeted supplementary feeding reached 1,700 pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) and 5,900 children under five. In Maguindanao, WFP assisted 7,986 PLWs and 10,610 children under five. These two activities are in line with the goal of ensuring that every child’s development reaches its full potential during their first five years of life.

WFP’s asset creation activity in Marawi empowers farm and fisher families who lost their livelihoods during the siege. In August, WFP reached 7,900 families.