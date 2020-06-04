WFP Philippines Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

US$ 7.1 m six months (May 2020 – October 2020) net funding requirements

WFP currently has no direct distribution of food due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is currently providing technical support to the cash distribution of the Ministry of Social Services and Development – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao through the Government’s Social Amelioration Programme.

Operational Updates

• WFP is lending its technical expertise to the Ministry of Social Services and Development – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSDBARMM) in its financial assistance distribution through the Social Amelioration Programme targeting families affected by the pandemic. As of 4 May, MSSD-BARMM had registered and distributed cash assistance to around 160,000 families using SCOPE – WFP’s beneficiary registration and transfer management platform – while employing social distancing and contactless measures with the beneficiaries. MSSD and WFP are aiming to support a total of 630,000 families in the region.

• In April, WFP also augmented the Government’s COVID-19 response through logistics operations across the country: o In the province of Cebu, WFP transported 150 metric tonnes (mt) of rice from the National Food Authority warehouse to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) warehouse to be included in the Family Food Packs. o Towards the end of April, WFP transported another 150 mt of rice from the Department of Social Welfare and Development – National Response Operations Centre (DSWD-NROC) in Metro Manila to its warehouse in Mandaue City, Cebu for the assembly of Family Food Packs. o WFP also assisted the Cordillera Administrative Region in northern Luzon through transportation services by mobilizing 25,000 units of boxes (for food packing) from the DSWD-NROC to two separate warehouses in La Trinidad, Benguet; and 18.5 mt of food and non-food items from DSWD-NROC to Bontoc, Mt. Province and Luna, Apayao.

• WFP also loaned one mobile storage unit (MSU), one generator, and 150 pallets to BARMM to be used as a temporary storage facility for medical supplies and non-food items.

• One MSU was also loaned to and assembled in the Municipality of Pila in the province of Laguna, which is now used as an improvised isolation facility for suspected COVID-19 cases in the area.