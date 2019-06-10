10 Jun 2019

WFP Philippines Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (443.46 KB)

In Numbers

39.17 mt of food distributed

US$ 4.6 million six-month (May-October 2019) net funding requirements

17,779 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

  • To support the population displaced by recent armed conflict in Mindanao, WFP received Immediate Response Account funding to provide unconditional cash based transfers. WFP registered 7,240 IDP families in Maguindanao in April, of which 6,556 received unconditional cash. In Sulu, 698 IDP families received unconditional cash transfers.

  • WFP continues to implement Nutrition-inEmergencies (NIE) activities in Marawi City including the 22 municipalities in Lanao del Sur affected by the Marawi Crisis by providing 26 mt of Specialized Nutritious Food to a target of 11,004 children and women. This activity complements the regular health program of the local health centers including the massive measles immunization campaign.

  • In the Food-for-Assets area, WFP distributed 17.55 mt of food in Mindanao to 201 participants in partnership with FAO, the Ministry of Agriculture,
    Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (MAFAR), and Local Government Units. In Marawi, 197 beneficiaries (families) were reached.

  • WFP’s stunting prevention programme, which targets 20,000 beneficiaries, experienced a pipeline break starting April 2019. Resource mobilization is on-going for this activity. Meanwhile, consultation and coordination with the new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)-Ministry of Health Secretary, along with the other UN-Agencies and partners, is ongoing for the implementation of the regional and provincial nutrition action plans.

  • WFP’s home-grown school feeding activities in Maguindanao stopped in March at the end of the Filipino school year. Classes resume in June 2019; the program will resume if the funding is secured.

  • WFP led the activation of the BARMM Food Security Cluster.

  • Staff provided inputs into the Strategic Planning of the MAFAR-BARMM ensuring integration of food security and nutrition lens.

