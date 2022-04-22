WFP Philippines – 2021 in Review. 2022 in Progress

This infographic highlights the work of WFP in the Philippines in 2021, and provides an overview of the strategic priorities for 2022. 2021 proved to be another challenging year for the Philippines, with the continued impact of the 3 Cs: Conflict, Climate and COVID-19.

WFP continued implementing its Country Strategic Plan 2018-2022 while adapting operations to address emerging needs. In line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, WFP reached 52,445 people in 2021 to meet immediate humanitarian needs while restoring or building livelihoods, predominantly in BARMM and in regions affected by natural hazards.

In parallel, strengthening the government’s and partners’ capacities at national, regional and local levels remained a top priority.