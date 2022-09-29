WFP Emergency & Early Recovery Response - Super Typhoon Odette (As of September 2022)

On 16 December, Typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’) swept through 11 of Philippines’ 17 regions, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The typhoon severely affected close to 12 million people, damaging or destroying 2 million houses, and leaving tens of thousands of people displaced.

Many lost their livelihoods, particularly those who depend on agriculture or fishing to make a living. More than 533,000 farmers and fisherfolk were affected, with total damage and losses amounting to over USD 261 million according to the Department of Agriculture.

The typhoon exacerbated an already dire food security and nutrition situation, underpinned by economic downturn due to COVID-19 (Caraga’s Gross Regional Domestic Product dropped by 7.2 percent in 2020).

According to WFP’s Fill the Nutrient Gap study, many families are unable to afford a nutritious diet in Central Visayas (42 percent), Eastern Visayas (49 percent), and Caraga (53 percent) while stunting prevalence in these regions is of very high public health significance.

The Government of Philippines led humanitarian efforts in affected regions. It welcomed international humanitarian assistance and invited the humanitarian community to scale-up collective efforts to save lives.

As one of the Philippine Government’s key partners in emergencies, WFP was among the first to respond following the onset of Typhoon Odette. WFP worked in close partnership with government authorities and communities to scale up food/cash assistance, augment logistics support, and provide emergency telecommunications services.

RESPONSE HIGHLIGHTS

330,000 people supported with cash, voucher and food assistance

75,000 people supported with food assistance for assets (FFA) activities

USD 10 million of cash assistance transferred

700,000 family food packs transported

24 sites supported with internet connectivity