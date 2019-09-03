Weekly Disaster Update 26 Aug – 01 Sep 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Heavy rainfall persisted in the northern part of the ASEAN region due to the combination of tropical cyclones and enhancement of the Southwest Monsoon. On the other hand, dry weather and wildfires were reported in several parts of the southern ASEAN region (specifically in Indonesia).

HIGHLIGHT:

On 28 August 2019, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Tropical Storm (TS) PODUL (local name: JENNY) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) after it brought gusty winds and downpours to northern Philippines, and started to move towards Viet Nam. On 30 August 2019 the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) of Viet Nam reported that TS PODUL has weakened into a Tropical Depression. However, its effects on the Southwest Monsoon still resulted to heavy rainfall and flooding in Viet Nam, Lao PDR and Thailand. Based on AHA Centre’s observation, more than 150 thousand people were affected in the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. Moreover, there is a potential that the figures will increase, as the assessments are still continuing.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

During the week, several part of the southern ASEAN region, including Java, Sumatra, and Papua (Indonesia) started to experience scattered and very light showers.

Meanwhile, the northern part of the ASEAN region continued to experience heavy and strong rainfall due to the tropical cyclones and the Southwest Monsoon.