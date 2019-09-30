30 Sep 2019

Weekly Disaster Update 23 Sep –29 Sep 2019

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 29 Sep 2019
REGIONAL SUMMARY:

As the month of September ends, the Southwest Monsoon starts to weaken and the weather was generally dry in the northern part of the region except for isolated showers in the Mekong sub-region and some parts of the Philippines due to Tropical Storm MITAG. Meanwhile, some showers have fallen over the equatorial and southern part of the region, improving the trans-boundary haze conditions in those areas.

HIGHLIGHT:

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported that a strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which was later updated as magnitude 6.5, struck Ambon, Maluku Province on Thursday, 26 September 2019. After the earthquake, the Mayor of Ambon set an emergency response period for 14 days, from 26 September to 9 October 2019. While the assessment on the ground is still ongoing, Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), together with the National Army, the National Police, and other governmental agencies, have sent logistical and equipment support and a support team for the management of the command post in Maluku Province. Currently, there is still a challenge for intensive efforts to conduct socialisation with the affected communities, to urge them to immediately return to their respective homes. The situation is still within the national government capacities.

