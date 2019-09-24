24 Sep 2019

Weekly Disaster Update 16 – 22 Sep 2019

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 24 Sep 2019
Download PDF (778.02 KB)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, floods continued across the ASEAN region as the Southwest Monsoon persisted, in addition to enhancement by several tropical storms in the Philippines. The southern ASEAN region remained generally dry, with trans-boundary haze widespread in the equatorial region, namely in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia. As rainy conditions are forecast during the week, trans-boundary haze is expected to subdue, but hotspot activities may still persist.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the Philippine’s Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), on 17 September 2019 Tropical Depression (TD)
TAPAH or locally named as NIMFA was identified and intensified into a severe Tropical Storm (TS) on 19 September 2019 as its slowly moving west-northwestward over the northern portion of the Philippine Sea. TS TAPAH is later exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 21 September 2019, leaving several areas in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Region I, and Region III impacted with 36,244 people affected, while 545 people were internally displaced.

