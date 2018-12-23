Weaving kits, looms distributed to revive livelihood in Marawi communities

21 December 2018, MARAWI CITY— The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF)—together with USAID-SURGE, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and ECHOsi Foundation—recently turned over weaving kits and looms as part of the “Weaving for Hope in Marawi” project, which aims to revive the tradition of langkit weaving to empower communities that were affected by the Marawi siege.

Aside from the distribution of weaving materials and looming kits, Dayawan and Amito-Inaul weavers also showcased the products that were made with the help of the weaving kits and training sessions initially provided under the project, supported by US-Philippines Society, Philippine Nurses Association in America, and Philippine Humanitarian Coalition.

“We hope to help build a better, brighter future for the people of Marawi with these projects that both preserve the native culture but also give everyone the dignity of earning a living,” said PDRF President Rene “Butch” Meily.

Department of Trade and Industry, Mindanao State University, and British Council were also present during the turnover event to invite the beneficiaries to join an incubation program which fosters collaboration about groundbreaking social innovation through social enterprise. Additionally, DTI will support the “Weaving for Hope” program by providing materials to selected beneficiaries.

"We believe this will mark a solid foundation for an expanding and competitive weaving industry that will provide a sustainable livelihood and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Maranao people,” said USAID-SURGE Deputy Chief of Party Brian Matibag.

To contribute to the rehabilitation of the war-torn city, PDRF has been working with several organizations to help address medical, educational, WaSH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), and livelihood needs since 2017. Together with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), PDRF also forms the secretariat of the United for Marawi consortium, a platform for collaboration among the private sector and non-government and civil society organizations toward unifying initiatives for the recovery of Marawi City.