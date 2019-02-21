Water catchments crucial in flood control, says Office of Civil Defense

By Jeanevive Duron Abangan

“The water collection system can be of much help at the household level,” she said. "We have to encourage local government units (LGUs) to set up water collection system at the community level. If that could be done that is something.”

Households may no longer be keeping water tanks and water drums as water faucets have made it very easy to draw water but Alegre pointed out the need to “revive such practice” as a way of easing the volume of floodwater.

She also suggested to examine the “land cover” for presence of trees and vegetation to absorb water.

Managing debris was also among the suggestions that Alegre offered after noticing the volume of banana trunks that obstructed the flow of floodwater, which spread across areas way far from river courses.

She viewed the recent massive flooding in Davao del Norte through drone-taken videos and noticed banana trunks obstructing river channels.

In the same forum, Alegre lauded Davao del Norte provincial government for having installed a sophisticated system of water level monitoring.

The systems enables the operation center of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRMMO) to alert LGUs when to take pre-emptive evacuation and forced evacuation.

Aside from mounting cameras along river channels in major rivers of the province, PDRRMO has set up an automatic system to turn “siren” on prodding people to move out from flood critical areas.

During the onslaught of Typhoon Pablo, Davao del Norte registered zero flood-related death. Damage to agriculture, however, was earlier estimated at about P1 billion. (PIA-11)