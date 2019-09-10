War materials, supplies seized in SurSur clash

By 36IB, Phil. Army

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur, Sept. 9 -- Various war materials, food supplies and documents with high intelligence value were seized in a clash between the government and the Communist terrorist group (CTG) on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Lanuza town, this province.

A statement by the Army's 36th Infantry Battalion on Saturday said the encounter in a hinterland area in Lanuza occurred after the troops received information from locals about the presence of New People's Army (NPA) rebels in the area.

According to 1Lt. Jonald Romorosa, 36IB civil-military operations officer, the rebels withdrew to different directions after the gunbattle, leaving backpacks, medical supplies, cellphones, anti-personnel mine switch, electrical wires, and other documents with high intelligence value. They also found batteries used for anti-personnel mine, food supplies, and personal belongings, Romorosa added.

In his statement, 36IB Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel Xerxes Trinidad said the operation was a result of the residents' commitment to end the communist insurgency in their area.

"The support of the community to the government and the Philippine Army is a manifestation that they want to live in peace and harmony," he said.

He further added that the community was already awakened in their 50 years of deception and lies.

"We will protect the peace-loving people of Surigao del Sur for them to feel the peace and security that they are longing for. To the remaining CTG (communist terrorist group), lay down your arms and return to the folds of the law. Avail the ECLIP of the government, and live together with your family," Trinidad said. (1Lt Jonald Romorosa, CMO,36IB/PIA-Surigao del Sur)