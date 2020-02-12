Waiting for the smoke to clear: Displaced by the Taal Volcano

About 70 km south of Manila, the Taal Volcano had remained dormant for more than 40 years and was known as picturesque weekend destination for residents of the capital city of the Philippines.

But on Sunday the 12 January 2020, Taal erupted suddenly and spectacularly, sending thousands of people fleeing from a massive ash cloud that blanketed the countryside with a thick layer of volcanic dust, while a series of earthquakes signaled the movement of magma beneath the surface and raised serious concerns for a potentially catastrophic explosive eruption.

