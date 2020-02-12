12 Feb 2020

Waiting for the smoke to clear: Displaced by the Taal Volcano

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original
© OCHA/Pierre Peron
© OCHA/Pierre Peron

About 70 km south of Manila, the Taal Volcano had remained dormant for more than 40 years and was known as picturesque weekend destination for residents of the capital city of the Philippines.

But on Sunday the 12 January 2020, Taal erupted suddenly and spectacularly, sending thousands of people fleeing from a massive ash cloud that blanketed the countryside with a thick layer of volcanic dust, while a series of earthquakes signaled the movement of magma beneath the surface and raised serious concerns for a potentially catastrophic explosive eruption.

Read the full story on Exposure

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.