01 Aug 2019

VP Robredo visits quake victims in Itbayat

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original

By Oliver T. Baccay
Published on August 1, 2019

BASCO, Batanes, August 1 (PIA)--Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo has visited earthquake victims in Itbayat town and personally inspected the damages caused by the series of strong ground shakings last Saturday morning.

Robredo also distributed relief goods and medicines to the affected families, especially those who are still living in tents at the town’s plaza as their houses are still unsafe to occupy.

Governor Marilou Cayco expressed her gratitude to the vice president and other officials and organizations for the various assistances they provided to her province.

“I am very thankful that our officials, including our President and the Vice President, have personally visited our province to evaluate the damages and extend support to the victims. There are also many agencies and organizations that are continuously extending their assistance to us,” Cayco said in a media interview.

Cayco said almost half of the residents already returned to their respective homes following the advice of officials from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology that their houses are safe. However, those whose shelters were assessed unsafe remained at the tents at the town’s plaza.

The vice president, on the other hand, recommended to the local authorities and to the residents to adopt the principle of “build back better”, an approach to post-disaster recovery that reduces vulnerability to future disasters and builds community resilience to address physical, social, environmental, and economic vulnerabilities and shocks.

Robredo also vowed that her office will conduct fund drive in partnership with other organizations to help residents in Itbayat rebuild their homes. (ALM/OTB/PIA-Batanes)

