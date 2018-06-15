15 Jun 2018

VIPER project seen to reinforce Cavite's disaster preparedness for the Big One

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 14 Jun 2018 View Original

Ruel Francisco

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite June 14 (PIA) – A province-wide "colloquium" or seminar on the Big One Preparedness was organized creating the “Vulnerability and Impact Reduction for Earthquake in Cavite “ or the VIPER project.

The activity was in collaboration with the Office of Civil Defense-Region 4A, PHIVOLCS, and the Metro Manila Development Authority.

The project formed through the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed by the provincial government of Cavite led by Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla, the Humanitarian Leadership Academy (HLA) and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) is seen to scale up the province's preparation for the Big One.

The Big One refers to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake predicted to hit the Philippines especially Luzon area as a result of the movement of the West Valley Fault.

Aside from the governor, other MOA signatories were Academy Centre Director Diosdado P. Waña and Country Director Thomas John Pignon representing HLA and ADRA, respectively.

VIPER project aims to enhance the capacity of the province of Cavite to prepare, respond and operationalize a contingency plan for the Big One and lessen the impacts of disasters on the lives and properties through preparation and planning.

The project has three stages with ADRA being the lead agency of the first stage, heading the overall management of the project. Stage 1 involves development of a contingency plan, facilitation of an effective regular monitoring of the project implementation including the conduct of post activity assessment to measure the achievement of the project, among others.

HLA, on the other hand, will be responsible for Stage 2 in terms of providing technical assistance or engaging the services of a competent local service provider to assist in the implementation of the project which entails partaking in project management team meetings and other consultations related to project implementation.

Meanwhile, the provincial government through its Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will handle Stage 3 which is the actual implementation of the developed contingency plan. This will entail the provision of technical assistance or services of a competent local service provider to assist in the implementation of the project stage, in accordance with the law on procurement.

As in charge of Stage 3, PDRRMO will also ensure the dissemination of information regarding the status and updates of the project implementation to program beneficiaries and other relevant stakeholders including the preparation of the Annual Investment Plan (AIP), among other significant tasks provided in the agreement.

Remulla and his partners expressed optimism about the outcome of the project which will be reviewed and assessed to ensure the safety of the province and the neighboring provinces as well. (Ruel Francisco, PIA-Cavite/with reports from PICAD and PDRRMO)

