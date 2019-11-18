18 Nov 2019

Vigan City joins 4th Quarter NSED

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 15 Nov 2019 View Original

By April M. Bravo

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur, Nov. 15 (PIA) – The city government of Vigan, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, joined the nation for the conduct of the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on Thursday, November 14.

The NSED was held at the Cabaroan-Cabalangegan Elementary School, as the city's pilot area, at exactly 9a.m.

NSED, a major endeavor spearheaded by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), is comprised of a series of simulation exercises conducted all over the Philippines to instill a culture of disaster preparedness among Filipinos and promote disaster awareness.

It seeks to educate the public on disaster preparedness against earthquakes and tests the contingency plans of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRMCs) in relation to earthquake scenarios and other similar events.

In partnership with various national and local agencies, the drill seeks to intensify the local communities’ earthquake and tsunami preparedness and strengthen the commitment of local government units in building safe communities.

It further bolstered by OCD's Bida ang Handa campaign, which encourages the public to join the NSED.

The main goal of the activity is to gather the maximum number of commitments via social media.

Individuals and groups posted their videos on social media with the #BidaAngHanda hashtag featuring preparedness measures to promote disaster preparedness at all levels.

In the Ilocos Region, the municipality of Caba in La Union served as the regional pilot area.

A post from the OCD’s Facebook page showed that students, faculty and staff of Caba Central School as well as municipal employees, market vendors and locals performed the “duck, cover and hold” technique during an alarm signifying magnitude 7.2 earthquake generated by Tubao fault.

Evacuation procedures was observed leading to the pre-determined evacuation area.

Furthermore, the LDRRMC of Caba showcased the interoperability of response cluster, emergency operations center and incident management team. (JCR/AMB, PIA Ilocos Sur)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.