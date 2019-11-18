Vigan City joins 4th Quarter NSED

By April M. Bravo

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur, Nov. 15 (PIA) – The city government of Vigan, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, joined the nation for the conduct of the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on Thursday, November 14.

The NSED was held at the Cabaroan-Cabalangegan Elementary School, as the city's pilot area, at exactly 9a.m.

NSED, a major endeavor spearheaded by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), is comprised of a series of simulation exercises conducted all over the Philippines to instill a culture of disaster preparedness among Filipinos and promote disaster awareness.

It seeks to educate the public on disaster preparedness against earthquakes and tests the contingency plans of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRMCs) in relation to earthquake scenarios and other similar events.

In partnership with various national and local agencies, the drill seeks to intensify the local communities’ earthquake and tsunami preparedness and strengthen the commitment of local government units in building safe communities.

It further bolstered by OCD's Bida ang Handa campaign, which encourages the public to join the NSED.

The main goal of the activity is to gather the maximum number of commitments via social media.

Individuals and groups posted their videos on social media with the #BidaAngHanda hashtag featuring preparedness measures to promote disaster preparedness at all levels.

In the Ilocos Region, the municipality of Caba in La Union served as the regional pilot area.

A post from the OCD’s Facebook page showed that students, faculty and staff of Caba Central School as well as municipal employees, market vendors and locals performed the “duck, cover and hold” technique during an alarm signifying magnitude 7.2 earthquake generated by Tubao fault.

Evacuation procedures was observed leading to the pre-determined evacuation area.

Furthermore, the LDRRMC of Caba showcased the interoperability of response cluster, emergency operations center and incident management team. (JCR/AMB, PIA Ilocos Sur)