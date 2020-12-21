Philippines + 1 more
Vietnam, Philippines - Tropical Depression KROVANH (GDACS, NCHMF Vietnam, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- A new tropical depression named KROVANH (locally known as VICKY in the Philippines) is moving west in the South China Sea. On 21 December at 0.00 UTC, its center was located approximately 500 km west of Palawan Island (Philippines), and 550 km east of the coast of south-western Vietnam, with maximum sustained wind of 56 km/h.
- KROVANH is forecast to intensify to a tropical storm on 21 December, then weaken to a tropical depression as it moves west over the South China Sea, approaching southern Vietnam on 23 December.
- Rainfall with thunderstorms are forecast over southern Vietnam from 21 December. Rainfall and strong wind are expected over Kalayaan Islands (Palawan, Philippines) on 21 December.