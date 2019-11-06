06 Nov 2019

Vietnam, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NAKRI (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Nov 2019

  • Tropical Cyclone NAKRI's centre was approximately 450 km west of Mindoro Island (Philippines), and 750 km east of Binh Dinh Province (Vietnam) on 6 November at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

  • NAKRI is forecast to move west towards Vietnam, further intensifying to a tropical storm and bringing heavy rain over the eastern Philippines, from Babuyan to Palawan Islands to south central and south-east Vietnam on 6-7 November.

  • South and central regions of Vietnam were affected by Tropical Cyclone MATMO's passage on 1 November, which resulted in one death, injured 14 and caused widespread damage to buildings.

