Vietnam, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NAKRI (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2019)
Tropical Cyclone NAKRI's centre was approximately 450 km west of Mindoro Island (Philippines), and 750 km east of Binh Dinh Province (Vietnam) on 6 November at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).
NAKRI is forecast to move west towards Vietnam, further intensifying to a tropical storm and bringing heavy rain over the eastern Philippines, from Babuyan to Palawan Islands to south central and south-east Vietnam on 6-7 November.
South and central regions of Vietnam were affected by Tropical Cyclone MATMO's passage on 1 November, which resulted in one death, injured 14 and caused widespread damage to buildings.