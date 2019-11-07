Vietnam, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NAKRI-19 (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 November 2019)

Tropical Cyclone NAKRI remained almost stationary in South China Sea. On 7 November its centre was located approximately 300 km west of Lubang Island (Philippines), and approximately 850 km east of Binh Dinh Province (Vietnam), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h.

On 7-8 November, NAKRI is expected to move west over South China Sea, and towards the coast of Vietnam, slightly intensifying.

Moderate rainfall are forecast over eastern Philippines, from Babuyan Islands to Palawan Islands, while rainfall, with thunderstorms and strong winds will affect central and southeastern Vietnam over the next 24 hours.