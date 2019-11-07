07 Nov 2019

Vietnam, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NAKRI-19 (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone NAKRI remained almost stationary in South China Sea. On 7 November its centre was located approximately 300 km west of Lubang Island (Philippines), and approximately 850 km east of Binh Dinh Province (Vietnam), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h.

On 7-8 November, NAKRI is expected to move west over South China Sea, and towards the coast of Vietnam, slightly intensifying.

Moderate rainfall are forecast over eastern Philippines, from Babuyan Islands to Palawan Islands, while rainfall, with thunderstorms and strong winds will affect central and southeastern Vietnam over the next 24 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.