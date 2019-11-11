11 Nov 2019

Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NAKRI update (GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, PAGASA, DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone NAKRI made landfall on 10 November approximately 27 km in the south of Tuy Hòa (Phu Yen Province, south-central Vietnam) and continued north-west towards Cambodia weakening to a tropical depression.

According to media reports, at least 100,000 people have been preventively evacuated and 60,000 houses are without power in Vietnam. Schools in the Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai provinces are closed on 11 November.

The storm will bring heavy rain to Thua Thien-Hue to Binh Thuan provinces and the Central Highlands.

NAKRI also brought heavy rain and caused widespread floods and landslides to the north-east Philippines (Cagayan province, north Luzon).

According to the Philippine's National Disaster Risk Reduction and management Council (NDRRMC), 6 people died and 3 were injured. 4,223 people have been displaced and 92,285 affected. At least 7 houses have been damaged, and 46 roads and 16 bridges closed.

Light to moderate rain will continue to affect northern Luzon that risks delaying the return of over 5,700 displaced people.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.