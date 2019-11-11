Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NAKRI update (GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, PAGASA, DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2019)

Tropical Cyclone NAKRI made landfall on 10 November approximately 27 km in the south of Tuy Hòa (Phu Yen Province, south-central Vietnam) and continued north-west towards Cambodia weakening to a tropical depression.

According to media reports, at least 100,000 people have been preventively evacuated and 60,000 houses are without power in Vietnam. Schools in the Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai provinces are closed on 11 November.

The storm will bring heavy rain to Thua Thien-Hue to Binh Thuan provinces and the Central Highlands.

NAKRI also brought heavy rain and caused widespread floods and landslides to the north-east Philippines (Cagayan province, north Luzon).

According to the Philippine's National Disaster Risk Reduction and management Council (NDRRMC), 6 people died and 3 were injured. 4,223 people have been displaced and 92,285 affected. At least 7 houses have been damaged, and 46 roads and 16 bridges closed.

Light to moderate rain will continue to affect northern Luzon that risks delaying the return of over 5,700 displaced people.