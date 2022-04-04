Viet Nam gifts 200 tons of rice to Philippines

VGP – Viet Nam gifts 200 tons of rice worth nearly US$100,000 to the Philippines to help ease hardships caused by the typhoon Rai.

A symbolic hand-over ceremony was held in Ha Noi on Friday under the presence of Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang and Philippine Ambassador to Viet Nam Meynardo Montealegre.

Speaking at the event, Meynardo Montealegre extended sincere thanks to the valuable assistance of the Government and people of Viet Nam to the Philippines.

Both countries will coordinate closely so that the humanitarian assistance will be sent to the Philippines and reach the affected people as soon as possible.

Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines last December, becoming one of the world's strongest storms of 2021 with more than 6.8 million people affected.

The storm destroyed or damaged "a staggering 1.5 million houses, more than any other typhoon in recent decades", the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) estimated.