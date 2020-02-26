Use of GECARR in conflict contexts Case Study: Marawi, Philippines

The ‘Good Enough Context Analysis for Rapid Response’ (GECARR) tool

The Good Enough Context Analysis for Rapid Response (GECARR) is a World Vision context analysis tool that provides a macrolevel analysis of a country or a specific region during or in anticipation of a crisis. GECARR is designed to be an inter-agency tool and it’s adaptable, so that it can be used in unpredictable and conflict-prone contexts.

GECARR draws together the views of a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders, including local community members and produces a snapshot of the current situation and likely future scenarios. It generates actionable and practical recommendations for key stakeholders involved in humanitarian responses. Between 2014 and 2019, World Vision conducted 30 GECARR analyses in locations including the Central African Republic, Syria, Jordan, Kurdish Region of Iraq, Sierra Leone (Ebola), Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and the Philippines.

The Process

In May 2017, an ISIS inspired non-state armed group entered Marawi city in the southern Philippines. In response, the government launched a military and law enforcement operation. This escalated to a deadly conflict between government troops and the non-state armed group, causing the urban population to flee and seek refuge in nearby towns and provinces such as Iligan city, Lanao Del Norte, Lanao Sur, Misamis Oriental, and Cagayan de Oro. By August 2017, the conflict had displaced an estimated 360,000 to 400,000 people from Marawi city and surrounding municipalities.

World Vision (WV) Philippines commissioned a Good Enough Context Analysis for Rapid Response (GECARR) in August 2017, to inform its new response in the area. This involved interviewing 125 people through 10 focus group discussions (FGDs), and 13 key informant interviews (KIIs) in Lanao Sur/Iligan city, Lanao Norte, and Cagayan De Oro city. Those interviewed included displaced people from Marawi, local host communities, women, children and youth, religious and traditional leaders (both Christian and Muslim), and representatives from local businesses and the local government. A scenario planning workshop was held in order to decide upon three likely scenarios. There was participation from 11 World Vision staff and 11 external participants representing local organisations (CSOs) and faith based organisations (FBOs) mainly working in the fields of education, social services, child protection, youth development and participation.

The three GECARR scenarios from this exercise (the delay or absence of passing the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL)- which gave more autonomy to the region; the slow disbursal of aid; and the return of internally displaced people, IDPs) materialised in different ways. For scenario one, the Bangsamoro Basic Law was eventually passed. However, interviewees felt the delay meant there were still some negative impacts as predicted in the GECARR. For the second scenario, most interviewees felt that the disbursement of aid was timely in general, although there were some delays to the start of education activities. There were also some complaints as well as a limit on the available resources at the government level because of disasters in other parts of the country at the same time. Although these two scenarios did not materialise exactly, their being predicted by the GECARR meant staff were then better able to put in place contingency plans. Most agreed that the third scenario of IDP returns was still ongoing and relevant for the response, as although many had returned some were still living with relatives and others were not yet back in their place of origin.