USAID, private sector leaders back National Roadmap on Water Supply and Sanitation, launch call for innovations on water scarcity

Manila, August 31, 2022 - To mark World Water Week 2022, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with Water Alliance led by the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), organized the Water Forum 2022 on August 31 to create solutions and contribute to government efforts in solving water security issues in the country.

The forum brought together over 200 representatives from the public and private sectors to share ideas and develop an action plan to support the Philippine Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan (PWSSMP) implemented by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). The PWSSMP serves as the national roadmap to achieve universal access to safe, sufficient, affordable, and sustainable water supply, hygiene, and sanitation by 2030.

“The Philippine government estimates a total investment of more than Php1 trillion from 2020-2030 to achieve the country’s water supply and sanitation targets,” noted NEDA Director-General Arsenio Balisacan in his message, delivered by NEDA Undersecretary for Investment Programming Joseph Capuno. “While we face an enormous challenge, we should also see an opportunity for us to invest in new approaches, tools, and ideas from the partnerships with local governments, national governments, and private sector to ensure all Filipinos have access to safe, sufficient, affordable, and sustainable water supply and sanitation.”

USAID Acting Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks recognized the vital role of partnerships and innovation to help ensure access to safe drinking water and sanitation, noting “We look forward to continuing our support for government and private sector efforts to help the Philippines achieve a water secure future.”

During the event, USAID, in partnership with PDRF, Manila Water Company, and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. also launched the second round of the Philippine Water Challenge which seeks to generate promising technologies and innovations to help solve the country’s water security challenges. Selected proposals will receive funding and networking support to help reduce water consumption, promote water reuse and recycling, and ensure water efficiency in times of water shortages. throughout the Philippines. For more information, visit pdrf.org/philippine-water-challenge-year-2.

For over 60 years, USAID has partnered with local and provincial governments and the private sector to support water security goals. To stem the tide of water scarcity and strengthen water security around the world, including in the Philippines, USAID continues its commitment to bolster foreign assistance on sustainable water security and sanitation so that Filipinos have the water they need to be healthy, prosperous, stable, and resilient.

Download high-res photos here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wZPvjPvoSa9MHCbOUjZXJk_DMHGPcXYZ?usp=sharing