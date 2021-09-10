USAID announces additional $11.3 million in COVID-19 assistance to support vaccination and other health efforts in the Philippines

Today, the U.S. government—through USAID—announced an additional $11.3 million in COVID-19 assistance for the Philippines to support the country’s vaccine rollout efforts, as well as the Philippines’ national response plan to detect, manage, and treat COVID-19, especially among its most vulnerable populations. This support brings the total USAID, U.S. Department of State, and U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines to more than $39 million since the start of the pandemic.

As part of President Biden’s pledge to serve as the world’s arsenal of vaccines, the United States has donated more than 6 million doses to the Philippines to help save lives and end the pandemic. Additionally, USAID has supported approximately 44,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened more than 800 hospitals and clinics, as well as procured essential items such as personal protective equipment (PPE), medicines, hygiene kits, and other life-saving products, to support the Philippines’ COVID-19 response.

USAID supports Philippines’ vaccine readiness and vaccine service delivery, and continues to support local government units and health authorities, including frontline healthcare workers, to curb further transmission, track priority populations for vaccination, help treat COVID patients whether they are in a hospital or home, and more.

This year, USAID celebrates 60 years of partnership with the Philippines. Over the past 20 years, USAID has invested over $600 million in the Philippine health sector, building a strong foundation for a more effective COVID-19 response.