USAID announces $8 million in additional humanitarian assistance for people affected by Super Typhoon Rai and Tropical Storm Megi in the Philippines

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional $8 million in humanitarian assistance for people experiencing continuing humanitarian needs associated with Super Typhoon Rai and subsequent Tropical Storm Megi in the Philippines. Building on support provided for the initial disaster response, this new funding brings total USAID assistance for typhoon-affected people in the Philippines to more than $29 million since December 2021.

Super Typhoon Rai—known locally as Odette—made landfall in the Philippines in mid-December, causing heavy rains, landslides, and widespread flooding. As the strongest storm to impact the Philippines during the year, Super Typhoon Rai affected over 12 million people, including more than 6,800 individuals who remained displaced as of May 10. Nearly four months after Super Typhoon Rai made landfall, Tropical Storm Megi—known locally as Tropical Storm Agaton—made landfall over the Philippines in mid-April, affecting many areas still recovering from the damage of Super Typhoon Rai and generating additional humanitarian needs. Damages sustained during Super Typhoon Rai and Tropical Storm Megi have further exacerbated the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, generating increased health and protection risks among vulnerable groups. The immense scale of Super Typhoon Rai’s impacts continues to require support to help communities respond to critical needs and rebuild their lives.

With this additional funding, USAID will support up to 80,000 typhoon-affected individuals by providing critical shelter assistance, increasing access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities, restoring agricultural livelihoods, ensuring essential sexual and reproductive health services, and providing protection programs for women and children in Dinagat Islands, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Surigao del Norte provinces. This additional assistance builds upon USAID support for typhoon-affected communities since December. Through our implementing partners, USAID has provided food, emergency cash, safe drinking water, hygiene supplies, and other relief items to those affected by the typhoon, and is helping over 8,000 families rebuild their homes.

Through existing programs, USAID is supporting the Government of the Philippines to mobilize emergency response and relief supplies for people affected by Super Typhoon Rai and Tropical Storm Megi. In addition, USAID works year-round to help communities in the Philippines prepare for and be more resilient to natural disasters.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in the Philippines, visit **https://www.usaid.gov/philippines/humanitarian-assistance**.