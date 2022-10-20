USAID and UNICEF ink partnership agreement to improve learning outcomes

Joint press release of USAID and UNICEF

Mandaluyong City, October 19, 2022– The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and UNICEF Philippines inked a partnership to improve learning outcomes and address inequities in education.

Even before the pandemic, children in the Philippines had already struggled with foundational skills necessary to access learning and livelihood opportunities in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic school closures and the devastating effects of natural disasters only worsened learning poverty and inequalities in education. Recent studies reveal that children’s proficiency in reading, mathematics, and science is low. The most vulnerable children in areas that are remote, poverty-stricken, and exposed to climate change impacts and conflict bear the brunt of this learning poverty and are far more likely to miss out on these critical learning foundations.

Under the partnership, both organizations commit to work together to support the Department of Education in improving early grade learning. This includes ongoing initiatives of the USAID and UNICEF, the development and roll-out of the USAID’s comprehensive rapid literacy assessment and teacher professional development programs in UNICEF priority areas. The partnership will also support out-of-school youth and help the government address learning loss, learning recovery, and learning continuity.

“USAID recognizes that we will be able to fully support broad-based and inclusive growth if we are to work together with partners to help in improving the quality of basic education across the country. We recognize that need for partners that can support and invest in improving early grade learning, ensuring access to education of out of school youth and strengthening education governance with various stakeholders,” Ryan Washburn, USAID Philippines Mission Director said.

USAID and UNICEF Philippines will also leverage resources and expertise to enhance development outcomes, share relevant education studies and research as well as exchange best practices in capacity building programs as part of their commitment to support the Department of Education.

“All children have the right to quality education. Giving children the foundational skills to secure a better outcome for their future is something all of us can get behind. By sharing our ideas, experiences and resources, we can support all learners in the Philippines to catch up,” UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said.

Media contacts

Niko Wieland

Chief of Communication

UNICEF Philippines

Tel: +63 917 867 8366

Email: nmwieland@unicef.org

Marge Francia

Communication Officer

UNICEF Philippines

Tel: +63 917 858 9447

Email: mfrancia@unicef.org